Biden Admin to Detain Thousands of Teenage Asylum Seekers in Dallas Convention Center

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In immigration news, the Biden administration is planning to detain asylum-seeking teenagers at a convention center in Dallas, Texas. This is the latest facility opened by the Biden administration to hold unaccompanied children and teens. The youngsters are being apprehended in record numbers as they attempt to reach the U.S. seeking refuge.

The AP reports the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will be used by FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, for up to 90 days to hold as many as 3,000 unaccompanied teens. In February alone, over 9,000 unaccompanied children and teens were apprehended by U.S. authorities.

