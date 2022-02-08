Biden Administration Tests Four-Legged Robotic “Dogs” on US-Mexico Border

HAVANA TIMES – The Homeland Security Department has confirmed it is testing robot dogs on patrols along the U.S.-Mexico border. The agency said the four-legged drones, produced by the Philadelphia-based company Ghost Robotics, would help boost the presence of Border Patrol in the region. Officials also admitted the harsh terrain in the southern border can be life-threatening and that robots would reduce agents’ exposure to the hazards.

Last year at least 650 migrants died while attempting to cross into the U.S. as the Biden administration continued to block most asylum seekers from safely coming into the country through ports of entry. In October, Ghost Robotics showed off an autonomous weapons system combining a quadruped robot with a sniper rifle.

