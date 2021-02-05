Biden Rules Out Talks with Venezuelan President Maduro

State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

HAVANA TIMES – The Biden administration reaffirmed its recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s president, reports Democracy Now.

Moveover, it ruled out talks with president Nicolas Maduro, reelected in 2018, in elections widely considered fraudulent. This is State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

Ned Price: “I would expect that our dialogue will be with our like-minded allies and partners, as well as with the National Assembly, Juan Guaidó as the leader chosen by that National Assembly. I would not expect any direct contact with Maduro, again, whom we consider to be a dictator.”

The Biden administration has said it will continue to impose sanctions on Venezuela, which, along with corruption and mismanagement, have crippled the economy.

Read more news on Havana Times.