Biden Suspends Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” Policy

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In immigration news, the Biden administration has suspended the controversial Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” program.

The 2019 policy forced tens of thousands of asylum seekers to wait in dangerous conditions in crowded and squalid refugee camps across northern Mexico while their cases make their way through US courts.

This is asylum seeker Marlen, speaking to People Without Borders, about facing homelessness with her family after being sent to Mexico.

Marlen: “We vividly remember when we arrived to the immigration office in Mexico. They didn’t give us a place to sleep or anything to eat. Our children slept on the floor that night.”

