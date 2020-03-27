Black Czar (Trinidad & Tobago) – Song of the Day

By Zahrah

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Black Czar from Trinidad and Tobago with the song “Bamboo Dance” (1960s/70s). We were unable to find a photograph of the artist. If any reader has one please send it to us.







Share your favorite songs with readers of Havana Times:

The only requirement is that it be a Latin American or Caribbean artist, but the musician’s country of residence is unimportant.

Include the name of the artist and his/her country of origin, track title, album name, year.

Please send your song (YouTube link), with your name and country or place of residence to this email address: [email protected]