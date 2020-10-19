Bolivia: Evo Morales’ MAS Party Set for Outright Victory

Morales says he plans to return from exile in Argentina, no date set

Official results are still forthcoming.

HAVANA TIMES – In Bolivia, former President Evo Morales’s political party MAS is claiming victory in Sunday’s presidential election. Exit polls show Luis Arce has won over 50% of the vote, giving him an outright win, said Democracy Now.

If confirmed, it will put the socialist party back in power, putting an end to the far-right government which ousted Evo Morales in November 2019 and is currently led by Jeanine Áñez.

CNN reports that the official results of Bolivia’s presidential elections are still to come, but centrist candidate Carlos Mesa has accepted defeat, all but clinching a Socialist victory.The Socialist candidate Luis Arce is already receiving congratulatory messages.

“We still don’t have the official counting, but from the data we have, Mr. Arce and [vice-presidential candidate] Mr. [David] Choquehuanca have won the election. I congratulate the winners,” Añez said on Twitter.

Protests have rocked Bolivia for months now, calling out the government’s use of military and police repression and violence against Indigenous communities.

