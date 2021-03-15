Bolivia’s ex-President Jeanine Áñez Arrested

She faces terrorism charges

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Bolivia, former interim President Jeanine Áñez is now under arrest and faces terrorism charges over her involvement in the 2019 military coup that overthrew then-President Evo Morales. Other members of Áñez’s right-wing interim government also face possible charges. Likewise, military and police accused of carrying out massacres and violent repression against Indigenous communities and supporters of Morales.

Evo Morales returned to Bolivia last November — after one year in exile — following the election of President Luis Arce and the return of Morales’s MAS party.

