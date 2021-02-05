Bolsonaro Investigated for Negligence in COVID Response

He Shuts Down Anti-Corruption Group

HAVANA TIMES – In Brazil, the prosecutor-general is investigating the government of President Jair Bolsonaro for possible negligence in its response to the devastating COVID-19 outbreak in the state of Amazonas. Hospitals in Manaus run out of oxygen and are stretched beyond breaking point, reports Democracy Now.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro has come under attack from officials across the political spectrum after Brazil scrapped its “Car Wash” operation — an anti-corruption task force started in 2014. Last year, Bolsonaro announced it was being disbanded because there is no corruption in his government.

