Bolsonaro says US will Forgo Tariffs on Brazilian Steel, Aluminum

HAVANA TIMES – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said the United States will not impose additional tariffs on Brazil’s steel and aluminum following a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

“After we exchanged thoughts, he decided not to move forward with his intention to impose a surcharge on our steel/aluminium,” Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter late Friday.

“Our relations in business and friendship are growing increasingly strong. Great day!”

Trump confirmed the phone call with Bolsonaro but did not specifically mention tariffs.

“Just had a great call with the President of Brazil, @JairBolsonaro. We discussed many subjects including Trade. The relationship between the United States and Brazil has never been Stronger!”

South America’s largest economy was granted a waiver from 25-per-cent steel tariffs and 10-percent aluminum tariffs that the White House introduced in 2018, citing national security concerns.

Earlier this month, Trump said he intended to restore steel and aluminum tariffs on Brazil and Argentina, accusing the two countries of devaluing their currencies.