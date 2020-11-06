Bolsonaro’s Son Charged with Belonging to Criminal Organization

Flavio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, has been charged with graft. He was elected to the senate in 2018, the same year his father won the presidency. Photo: Andre Sousa Borges/EPA, via Shutterstock

HAVANA TIMES – Flavio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has been indicted for participating in a criminal organization, Rio de Janeiro state prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, his former aide Fabricio Queiroz and 15 others are also suspected of money-laundering and embezzlement, according to the statement.

The crimes allegedly occurred while Flavio Bolsonaro was a state lawmaker between 2007 and 2018.

Queiroz was arrested in June in connection with a suspected corruption scheme. The suspicions were partly based on bank transactions involving 1.2 million reais (212,000 dollars) from 2016 to 2017.

Flavio Bolsonaro denies allegations that he received part of the salaries paid to staff on a public payroll when he was a state deputy of Rio de Janeiro.

“I have not done anything illegal,” he said on Instagram on Wednesday.

Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, won the 2018 election on promises to fight widespread political corruption.

Read more international news on Havana Times.