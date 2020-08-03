Border Patrol Raids Humanitarian Camp Detain 30 Asylum Seekers

By Democracy Now

Photo: No More Deaths/No Más Muertes

HAVANA TIMES – In Arizona, Border Patrol officers raided the medical camp of humanitarian group No More Deaths Friday, detaining 30 migrants. This was the second such raid in just two days.

The camp provides water, food and medical attention to refugees crossing into the U.S. through the scorching Sonoran Desert.

Last week, No More Deaths published documents revealing the Border Patrol Union, a pro-Trump and anti-immigrant extremist group, had instigated a 2017 raid of the same camp.

Volunteers say their phones were confiscated and border agents disconnected power to the property’s only water source.