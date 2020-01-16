Latin America News 

Brazil Court Orders Rio Olympic Venues Shut Amid Safety Concerns

HAVANA TIMES – A Brazilian federal court has ordered the temporary closure of all Olympic sites in Rio de Janeiro because of safety concerns, reported dpa news.

Certificates have not been produced to authorities confirming the safety of the facilities, the news portal G1 reported on Wednesday evening.

The presiding judge in the court in Rio de Janeiro said major events such as concerts could end in tragedy. The city’s administration wants to appeal the decision.

In June 2019, the authority responsible for maintaining the sports facilities set up for the 2016 Olympic Games was dissolved.

Equipment and power cables at premises are reported to have been stolen. Critics say many Olympic sites in Rio de Janeiro are in poor condition and are hardly used.

 

 



