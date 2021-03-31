Brazil in Crisis as COVID Deaths Soar & Military Chiefs Quit in Protest

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Brazil is facing a mounting public health and political crisis. On Tuesday, Brazil recorded nearly 3,800 new COVID-19 deaths — its highest daily death toll yet.

Meanwhile, the heads of Brazil’s Army, Navy and Air Force all quit in an unprecedented move a day after Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro ousted his defense minister as part of a broader Cabinet shakeup.

The developments have alarmed many in Brazil. They believe Bolsonaro, who is a former Army captain, will install ultra-loyalists to the military posts to consolidate his power ahead of next year’s election. He is expected to be challenged by former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Read more news here on Havana Times.