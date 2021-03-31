Brazil in Crisis as COVID Deaths Soar & Military Chiefs Quit in Protest

HAVANA TIMES – Brazil is facing a mounting public health and political crisis. On Tuesday, Brazil recorded nearly 3,800 new COVID-19 deaths — its highest daily death toll yet.
Meanwhile, the heads of Brazil’s Army, Navy and Air Force all quit in an unprecedented move a day after Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro ousted his defense minister as part of a broader Cabinet shakeup.
The developments have alarmed many in Brazil. They believe Bolsonaro, who is a former Army captain, will install ultra-loyalists to the military posts to consolidate his power ahead of next year’s election. He is expected to be challenged by former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.