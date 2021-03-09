Brazil: Judge Annuls Convictions of Ex-President Lula

Paving Way for a 2022 run against Jair Bolsonaro

Luis Inacio Lula da Silva

HAVANA TIMES – In Brazil, a judge has annulled all convictions against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. In 2018, Lula was sentenced to 12 years in prison over a disputed corruption and money laundering conviction handed down by conservative Judge Sérgio Moro, a former ally of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Moro allegedly colluded with prosecutors to seek Lula’s conviction.

Lula has long maintained his innocence and has vowed to challenge Bolsonaro in the 2022 elections. At the time of his imprisonment, Lula was leading the presidential polls.

