Brazil Records Largest Daily Increase in Coronavirus Deaths

HAVANA TIMES – Brazil on Tuesday recorded its largest daily increase in deaths related to the novel coronavirus, data by the country’s Health Ministry showed, reported dpa news.

The country confirmed 1,262 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total toll to 31,199, according to the latest official figures.

Tuesday’s daily jump was the steepest since the first victim was confirmed on March 17, the data showed, surpassing the record set on May 21 of 1,188 deaths in a day.

The ministry also reported almost 29,000 new infections for a total of 555,383 cases.

After the United States, Brazil is the country with the highest number of officially recorded infections worldwide.

Brazil’s death toll is in fourth place globally, behind the US, Britain and Italy, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

Seeing as the biggest nation in Latin America is carrying out relatively low levels of testing, the real figure is likely significantly higher.

There have been at least 29,314 coronavirus deaths so far in the country.

In many cities in Brazil, hospitals have reached capacity. Authorities have set up makeshift clinics in football stadiums.

Meanwhile, a dispute between President Jair Bolsonaro, several governors and congress has paralyzed the country.

Right-wing populist leader Bolsonaro sees the Covid-19 lung disease as a “mild flu” and has rejected protective measures.

But many state leaders have put in place their own restrictions on movement and public life to stem the spread of the virus.

On Sunday, clashes were reported between Bolsonaro supporters, anti-government protesters and police in several Brazilian cities.