Brazil Records over 2 million Coronavirus Infections

Photo: Carl de Souza / AFP

HAVANA TIMES – Brazil on Thursday crossed the two-million mark in novel coronavirus infections, registering 2,012,151 cases, reported dpa news.

A total of 76,688 people have died from the disease. The South American giant leads Covid-19 infection and death statistics worldwide, coming second only to the United States.

The real figures are believed to be much higher due to insufficient testing.

President Jair Bolsonaro, himself infected, has downplayed the severity of the pandemic and stressed the need to keep the economy open.

Restrictions adopted by governors and mayors have again been relaxed in many places. Rio de Janeiro will reopen tourist attractions and team sports on beaches from Friday onwards, Mayor Marcelo Crivella announced on Thursday.