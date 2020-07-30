Brazil to Allow Foreign Flights Despite Surge in Virus

The state of Sao Paulo is by far the most affected, with about a quarter of the country’s deaths and infections. Photo: Amanda Perobelli / Reuters

HAVANA TIMES – Brazil is to ease its entry ban on flights from abroad despite the number of coronavirus infections increasing daily, the government announced in the Diaro Oficial legal gazette on Wednesday, reported dpa news.

For a stay of up to 90 days, tourists must provide proof of health insurance that is valid in Brazil and covers the time of their visit.

Arriving by plane remains prohibited in the states of Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraiba and Rondonia. Tourists may not enter Rio Grande do Sul and Tocantins by land or by sea. No reasons were given.

Brazil has seen new highs in daily coronavirus infections as well as deaths related to the Covid-19 lung disease, according to the Health Ministry.

The ministry in the capital Brasilia reported a record 69,074 new cases within 24 hours late Wednesday evening. In total, More than 2.5 million cases have been registered in the largest and most populous country in Latin America.

The 1,595 deaths reported on Wednesday was also a new single-day record for the country.

The state of Sao Paulo withheld its data for Tuesday, which somewhat distorts the daily count, the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper reported.

With the newly registered fatalities, Brazil has reached a total of

90,000 coronavirus-related deaths. Only the United States has seen more infections and deaths in the coronavirus pandemic.

The actual numbers in Brazil are thought to be higher due to insufficient testing in the South American country, which has 210 million inhabitants. Almost 1.6 million people have recovered from the disease.