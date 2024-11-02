Brazil: Two Ex-Cops Who Confessed to Killing Marielle Franco Get Long Prison Terms

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Brazil, two former police officers who confessed to assassinating Rio de Janeiro city councilwoman Marielle Franco and her driver in 2018 were sentenced on Thursday to long prison terms. Ronnie Lessa, who admitted to firing the fatal shots, was sentenced to nearly 79 years. Élcio de Queiroz, who drove the getaway car, received a nearly 60-year sentence. Following Thursday’s verdict, Marielle’s sister, the Black activist, journalist and educator Anielle Franco, spoke out. Since 2023, Anielle has served as Brazil’s minister of racial equality.

Anielle Franco: “Since the beginning, we said we would not stop until justice was made. It was a lot of nights, days, years, taking care of my parents. Yesterday I said it, and today I repeat it: Marielle’s biggest legacy to the country is the evidence that women, Black people who live in slums, when they get to positions, they deserve to remain alive.”

