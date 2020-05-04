Brazilian Coronavirus Cases Reach over 100,000

HAVANA TIMES – In Brazil the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has climbed to over 100,000, the country’s health ministry said on Sunday.

The total number of cases rose to 101,147, while 7,025 people infected with the virus have died.

Data from Johns Hopkins University in the US shows Brazil has the ninth highest number of infections in the world.

The number of undetected cases is likely far higher, partly due to a lack of tests and laboratory results that haven’t been evaluated yet.

With more than 200 million inhabitants, Brazil is the most populous country in Latin America.

Brazil became the first country in the region to record a novel coronavirus case on February 26.

Hospitals and cemeteries in various cities and states have now reached their limits and the system has collapsed, as infections continue to rise.

President Jair Bolsonaro has played down concerns about the virus, does not believe in restrictions on public life and called for a return to normality.

Last month he dismissed Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who had taken a strict line in defeating the virus.