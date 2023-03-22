Brazilian Forces Evict Illegal Gold Miners from Yanomami Territory in Amazon

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Brazil, almost all illegal gold mining operations have been removed from Yanomami Indigenous territory as more miners are expected to be evicted from the Amazon region.

The government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva launched a massive operation earlier this year in response to the humanitarian catastrophe faced by Yanomami communities largely due to the disastrous effects of illegal gold mining, which have displaced people, devastated the land and food resources, and contaminated rivers with mercury.

