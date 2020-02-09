Brazilian judge rejects charges against US journalist Glenn Greenwald

HAVANA TIMES – A Brazilian judge has rejected charges against US journalist Glenn Greenwald in relation to his role in producing a series of damaging exposes involving the justice minister of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, reported dpa news.

Last month, Brazilian prosecutors charged Greenwald and six others with cybercrimes, accusing him of belonging to a criminal organization that hacked into the cellphones of public officials.

Investigative website The Intercept, co-founded by Greenwald, last year published cellphone messages allegedly exchanged by then-judge Sergio Moro and prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol that suggested they cooperated to jail former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

News outlet G1 and other media reported on Friday that Judge Ricardo Leite justified the decision not to let the case proceed on account of a previous order by a Supreme Court judge barring federal police from investigating Greenwald’s role in the affair.

Lula was jailed on corruption charges in April 2018, opening the way for the election victory of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who later appointed Moro as justice minister.

Lula was released in November. Moro has denied wrongdoing.