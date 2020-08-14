Brazilian Police Set Fire to Landless Workers’ Encampment

Photo: Twitter:@bellagoncalvs

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Brazil’s Minas Gerais state, military police on Thursday set fire to an encampment of the Landless Rural Workers’ Movement, destroying a school and evicting 450 families from their homes.

Video from Thursday’s eviction shows a tense standoff between members of the movement, known as MST, and police in riot gear.

MST members first occupied the land in 1998 and built a successful cooperative growing coffee and other crops.

The police raid came despite a moratorium on evictions during the pandemic.