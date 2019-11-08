Latin America News 

Brazil’s ex-President Lula May Leave Prison after Supreme Court Ruling

0 Comments
Lula da Silva. Foto: granma.cu

HAVANA TIMES – A decision from Brazil’s top court has paved the way for the possible release of imprisoned former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and thousands of other inmates who are appealing their convictions, reported dpa news.

In a 6-5 vote, the Federal Supreme Court decided on Thursday that an individual’s imprisonment based solely on a criminal conviction can take place only after all possibilities for appealing the decision have been exhausted.

The National Council of Justice says that as many as 5,000 prisoners in Brazil could benefit from the decision, according to a report from news website G1. These include Lula, as he still has appeals out against his conviction.

Lula was jailed in the southern city of Curitiba in April 2018 after being found guilty of corruption and money-laundering.

Lula’s conviction and imprisonment prevented the popular leftist Workers’ Party candidate from contesting the October 2018 presidential election.

His absence paved the way for the victory of far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro, who later appointed Lula case judge Sergio Moro as his justice minister.

Lula’s case was linked to Brazil’s international Car Wash scandal that implicated state oil company Petrobras and dozens of entrepreneurs and politicians in Latin America.

Lula and his supporters have accused Moro and Car Wash prosecutors of backchannel coordination to jail him. Those allegations gained momentum following reports from The Intercept Brazil news website revealing hacked text messages between Moro and prosecutors.

 



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 1

Dance Like Nobody’s Watching, Varadero, Cuba.  By Alice Batonyi, Canada.  Camera: Canon 80D

Submit your pictures to our Photo of the Day section
You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send an image (in black and white or color), with a photo caption indicating where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell you used, and a small description about it.
Note: it is better for our format if you send horizontal orientation pictures. Even square will work but vertical is a problem.
Send your picture with your name and birth country, or where you reside, to this email address: [email protected]