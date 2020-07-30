Brazil’s First Lady Tests Positive for Covid-19

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro smiles sitting next to his wife Michelle Bolsonaro wearing a protective face mask, during the swearing ceremony of his new justice minister, at the Planalto presidential palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Photo: AP Photo/Eraldo Peres

HAVANA TIMES – Brazil’s first lady Michelle Bolsonaro on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19, five days after President Jair Bolsonaro announced he had recovered from the disease, reported dpa news.

“She is in good health and will follow all the established protocols,” the Communications Ministry told dpa.

Jair Bolsonaro, who has downplayed the pandemic and advocates keeping the economy open, tested positive for Covid-19 about three weeks ago.

He then worked from his residence, but was also seen moving around the area and talking to people without a face mask.

He announced on Saturday that his latest test result was negative.

The 38-year-old first lady on Wednesday attended an event with the president, both of them wearing face masks.

But on Thursday, Jair Bolsonaro again faced a crowd without a face mask in Piaui state, before attending a ceremony in neighbouring Bahia state, news portal G1 reported.

The South American country of more than 200 million people has confirmed over 2.5 million coronavirus infections and 90,134 deaths, the largest numbers worldwide after the United States.

Jair Bolsonaro earlier dismissed Covid-19 as “a little flu” and opposed the restrictions that were imposed by some governors and mayors.