Brazil’s President Exempts Churches from Lockdown as COVID-19 Surges

By Democracy Now

Jair Bolsonaro doesn’t have a problem with churches holding gatherings.

HAVANA TIMES – In Latin America, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has exempted churches from coronavirus-related lockdowns by classifying religious gatherings as “essential services” — agreeing to demands from evangelical leaders. Confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil have skyrocketed in the past week to nearly 3,000.

In Mexico, the governor of the state of Puebla is facing backlash after claiming poor people are immune to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Mexican government has temporarily suspended asylum requests as Mexico attempts to promote social distancing and cancels nonessential services. Mexico has confirmed nearly 600 COVID-19 cases amid a severe shortage of test kits.



