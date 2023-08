By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Britain has begun housing asylum seekers on a large barge off its southern coast in an effort to save money over housing migrants in hotels. This comes despite numerous protests and warnings. Last week, the firefighters’ union said the barge was a “potential deathtrap” due to a lack of fire exits. There are also reports that the barge has no life jackets.

