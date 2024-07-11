Havana Times

Bullet-Dispensing Vending Machines Have Been Installed in Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama

Image Credit: X / @americanrounds

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In other gun news, vending machines have been installed in grocery stores in Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama that sell bullets. The Texas-based company American Rounds says it plans to expand its bullet vending machines to other states with lax gun laws.

One thought on “Bullet-Dispensing Vending Machines Have Been Installed in Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama

  • The Anti-Imperalist
    July 11, 2024 at 12:38 pm
    Permalink

    What great news! This will surely make the schools, homes and streets in these States safer.

