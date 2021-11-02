Burmese Military Accused of Torture and Attacks on Civilians

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Burma, local media is reporting military forces shelled a restive town in northwestern Chin state, destroying some 160 structures, including at least two churches. The U.N. and human rights groups recently warned the military junta, which overthrew the civilian government in February, has been planning attacks in the region.

Meanwhile, a new report from the Associated Press finds the Burmese military has been guilty of torturing prisoners since the February takeover. Over 1,200 have been killed, and thousands arrested, in the aftermath of the coup.

