Caetano Veloso (Cuba) – Song of the Day

By Zahrah

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Caetano Veloso from Brazil with the song “Cucurrucucu Paloma”. Submitted by Richard Kamp, Richmond, California USA.

“With gratitude to Circles for dedicating a song to me: this one goes to my wife Barbara and daughters Lucy, Julia, Seri, Micaela and their kids, to my many friends in Northern Mexico, the US border and New Mexico, all of my dedicated nonprofit partners living in miseria and to all who dream what will happen next! This recording of a famous Caetano Veloso song came from a Pedro Almodovar movie.”







Share your favorite songs with readers of Havana Times:

The only requirement is that it be a Latin American or Caribbean artist, but the musician’s country of residence is unimportant.

Include the name of the artist and his/her country of origin, track title, album name, year.

Please send your song (YouTube link), with your name and country or place of residence to this email address: [email protected]