California Task Force Recommends Reparations for Harms of Slavery and Racial Discrimination

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In California, a state task force has released its final report proposing reparations for the harms done to Black families due to slavery, segregation and racial discrimination. The panel is asking California lawmakers and Governor Gavin Newsom to approve monetary compensation to Black residents for mass incarceration, racist policing, housing discrimination, healthcare inequalities and environmental racism. Cheryl Grills, a member of the California Reparations Task Force, noted the report was released Thursday morning just as the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action.

Cheryl Grills: “I would encourage the Supreme Court to read the interim report. I would encourage them to read the final report and to understand that the legacy of enslavement, the ongoing harms are with us to this very day. And so, this country is disingenuous. First they used race to exclude us, and now they’re refusing to use race to include us.”

Lea más noticias aquí en Havana Times