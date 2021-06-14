Calls for Justice in Guatemala After Two Trans Activists Killed

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Guatemala, transgender and human rights advocates are demanding justice for two trans women assaulted and killed in recent days. Twenty-eight-year-old Andrea González was shot to death in Guatemala City Friday. She was a leader of the organization OTRANS Queens of the Night, which denounced local media for dead-naming and misgendering González when reporting news of her killing.

In a statement, OTRANS said, “The murder of our friend Andrea has hit us deep inside. We’ve lost a fighter, an undisputed leader.” Cecy Ixpata, also a member of Queens of the Night, died just days before González from injuries sustained in a separate attack.

