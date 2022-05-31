Canada to Freeze Purchases and Transfers of Handguns

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has proposed new gun control laws in the wake of mass shootings in the United States. On Monday, Trudeau introduced legislation that would require most owners of military-style assault weapons to turn over their firearms to a government buyback program. Trudeau also announced new regulations limiting access to handguns.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “What this means is that it will no longer be possible to buy, sell, transfer or import handguns anywhere in Canada. In other words, we’re capping the market for handguns. … We need less gun violence. We cannot let the guns debate become so polarized that nothing gets done. We cannot let that happen in our country.”

