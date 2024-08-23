Canada’s Two Main Rail Freight Companies Shut Down, Locking Out 10,000 Workers

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Canada’s two major rail freight companies have shut down after failed negotiations with union leaders, bringing an unprecedented rail stoppage that threatens to disrupt the U.S.-Canada supply chain. Canadian National and Canadian Pacific Kansas City both locked out 10,000 of its employees as the companies refused to reach an agreement with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which represents the workers. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke Wednesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “My message is very straightforward. It is in the best interest of both sides to continue doing the hard work at the table to find a negotiated resolution.”

