Canadian Police Investigating Sabotage of Coastal GasLink Pipeline Worksite

HAVANA TIMES – In Canada, police say they are investigating after an overnight attack at a Coastal GasLink pipeline worksite in British Columbia Thursday. Coastal GasLink says their workers were attacked, though none were injured, and “millions of dollars” in damages were incurred. There have been no arrests or identified suspects thus far. Indigenous communities have mounted a years-long resistance against the pipeline, which is built on sovereign First Nations land. Local activists are warning the events could enable a further crackdown on Indigenous and environmental groups.

