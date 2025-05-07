Canadian Tourists Are Shunning Cuba

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – Canada-Cuba tourism has taken a major hit in early 2025. The number of Canadian tourists in Cuba dropped by 30 per cent in Q1 compared to the same time last year, according to industry data. Once Canada’s top Caribbean destination, Cuba is now struggling with growing dissatisfaction among Canadian travelers due to poor infrastructure, electricity outages, and overall travel discomfort.

Cuba’s economic crisis has created persistent shortages of food, fuel, and basic medical supplies. These issues, once mostly experienced by locals, are now affecting tourists directly. Visitors have reported issues like unreliable power, poor hotel maintenance, and even unclean conditions in resort towns.

Cuba’s infrastructure crisis drives away Canadians

Travel agencies across Canada are seeing declining interest in Cuba vacations. According to Amra Durakovic of Flight Centre Canada, Canadian tourists are actively avoiding Cuba in favor of more reliable destinations like Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

People are concerned about cleanliness, electricity and access to essentials. The lack of consistent services in Cuba makes planning a holiday there very stressful,” Durakovic said.



The Canadian government’s travel advisory for Cuba was recently updated, warning travelers about limited availability of basic goods and highlighting frequent, extended power outages. Canadian travelers are being advised to pack necessary medications and to be prepared for service interruptions throughout their stay.

Even though some of Cuba’s luxury resorts are equipped with backup generators, the overall experience has been compromised. Visitors have reported broken water systems, uncollected trash, and increased petty theft—all contributing to the perception that Cuba is no longer the carefree, affordable paradise it once was for Canadian vacationers.

Canada-Cuba tourism decline shifts Caribbean travel trends

Cuba’s tourism industry heavily relies on Canada, its single largest source of visitors. The sharp drop in Canadian tourists in Cuba is causing a ripple effect through the island’s economy. Many resort workers and small businesses dependent on tourism are now facing serious income loss.

While some loyal Canadian travelers still visit Cuba for its history and people, many are now questioning whether travel to Cuba is ethical, given the contrast between tourist luxury and local hardship.



The broader implication is a shift in Caribbean tourism trends. Countries offering better services, safety, and infrastructure are now attracting Canadian travelers who once defaulted to Cuba. If Cuba doesn’t act swiftly to resolve infrastructure and safety challenges, it risks losing a vital tourism market permanently.

[Editor’s Note: The Cuban government is now heavily promoting its tourism in Russia and China although the potential number of tourists would be far less than the Canadian market.]

