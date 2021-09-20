Canadians Vote in Snap Election Called by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Canada, voters are casting ballots today in a parliamentary election that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hoping will deliver a clear mandate to his Liberal Party. But the Liberals have been in a tight race with the Conservative Party, with the progressive New Democratic Party polling in third place.

The leaders of the two main challenging parties accused Trudeau of calling the snap election amid a Delta-fueled fourth wave of COVID infections.

