Capitol Police Arrest Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty

and others as they march to defend democracy

Photo: Rod Lamkey/CNP/Sipa USA

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Washington, D.C., Capitol Police arrested at least nine people as they took part in a demonstration at a Senate office building in defense of voting rights, led by prominent Black women. One of those arrested was Ohio congressmember and chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Joyce Beatty.

Protesters: “… turn me ’round. We fight for voting rights, and we — turn me ’round. We’re gonna keep on walking, keep on talking, marching on to freedom land.”

The group chanted “Pass the For the People Act.” Congressmember Beatty wore a T-shirt reading “Protect Our Voting Rights.” She tweeted an image of herself walking with arms linked to other Black women defending democracy, writing, “We will not be turned around. We will keep walking. We will fight for freedom. We will fight for our right to vote!” Following her arrest, Congressmember Beatty also tweeted “#GoodTrouble,” quoting her friend, the late congressmember and civil rights leader John Lewis.

Read more news here on Havana Times.