Caracas government chief dies from Covid-19

HAVANA TIMES – The regional government chief of the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, has died from Covid-19, Attorney General Tarek William Saab and media reports said on Thursday.

Dario Vivas was one among about a dozen Venezuelan senior politicians, officials or army officers to be known to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, reported dpa news.

Saab said on Twitter that the late Vivas had been a “good friend” and a “full-fledged revolutionary.”

Daily El Nacional said Vivas died from Covid-19.

Others who have confirmed a positive test result for the novel coronavirus include Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez, Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami and ruling party chief Diosdado Cabello.

Coronavirus infections have increased rapidly recently in Venezuela, which has confirmed 29,088 infections and 247 deaths. The real figures are believed to be considerably higher.