Carter Center Shows Proof of Election Fraud in Venezuela

By Efecto Cocuyo

HAVANA TIMES – Jennie Lincoln, who headed the Carter Center’s electoral observation team in Venezuela, presented official copies of voting tally sheets from the July 28 presidential elections at a special session of the Organization of American States (OAS) on the post-election crisis in the country.

“These records are the key (…) They were analyzed by the opposition and independent international missions, and they prove to be the original records from July 28, showing Edmundo Gonzalez as the winner with more than 60% of the votes,” Lincoln explained to the representatives of the countries present.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado echoed the presentation on her social media account on X, formerly Twitter, stating that the records had reached the OAS.

“The vote tally sheets have arrived at the OAS! Jennie Lincoln, from @cartercenter, presents original records that represent the physical proof of Edmundo Gonzalez’s victory, during her presentation at the OAS Permanent Council. The world knows what happened on July 28; now it has the truth in its hands. We are going to free Venezuela!” she wrote.

After leaving the country following the electoral process, the Carter Center published a preliminary report discussing irregularities after the elections.

Three days after the process, they declared that the presidential elections could not be considered democratic. They concluded that “it did not meet international standards and parameters of electoral integrity and cannot be considered democratic.”

The Carter Center has observed numerous elections in Venezuela and was invited by the Maduro government to observe the July 28th presidential elections. Other organizations, including the European Union observation mission, were rejected by Maduro.

Carter Center to hand over records to the OAS

Lincoln also stated that after the Permanent Council session, she would hand over the records to the OAS representatives. The Democratic Unitary Platform, along with Machado and candidate Gonzalez, displayed over 80% of the records on an independent website, claiming that the career diplomat, exiled in Spain since September 8, was the winner of the July 28 elections.

This is despite the National Electoral Council (CNE) declaring Maduro as the winner and proclaiming him reelected on July 29. Later, on August 22, following a widely criticized technical audit, Maduro’s subservient Supreme Court upheld the electoral body’s decision, confirming the victory of the Chavista leader.

Various governments in Latin America, the United States, and the European Union, as well as Maduro-aligned leaders like Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Brazil) and Gustavo Petro (Colombia), have not recognized the current ruler’s victory and continue to demand the presentation of the detaild results by voting precinct, something the Electoral Council has yet to fulfill two months after the elections.

Despite the Electoral Council’s claim of a hack on its platform, the Carter Center dismissed this in its preliminary report, criticizing the electoral body’s president, Elvis Amoroso, for failing to deliver the complete results as promised and as required by Venezuelan electoral law.

First published in Spanish by Efecto Cocuyo and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

