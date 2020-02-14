Chico Trujillo (Chile) – Song of the Day

By Zahrah

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured band is Chico Trujillo from Chile with the song “Loca” from the album “Plato unico bailable” (2009), which I discovered after seeing Rosa Mimosa y sus Mariposas (a Lisbon-based cumbia band) play a great version of this song the other day.





