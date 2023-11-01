Chile and Colombia Recall Ambassadors to Israel; Bolivia Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Israel

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Chile and Colombia have recalled their ambassadors to Israel, while Bolivia has cut diplomatic ties with Israel, citing crimes against humanity.

Freddy Mamani: “Based on its principled stance of respect toward life, Bolivia has decided to break diplomatic relations with the Israeli state in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in the Gaza Strip, which threatens international peace and security.”

In Belgium, transportation unions have called on their over 3 million members to refuse to aid in the delivery of weapons to Israel, citing its genocide against Palestinians. The unions called for a ceasefire and asked the Belgian government to not allow arms to travel through Belgian ports.

