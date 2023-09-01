Chile Launches Nationwide Search for 1,000 Disappeared During Pinochet Rule

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Chile’s government is launching a nationwide search for over 1,000 people who were forcibly disappeared during the U.S.-backed military dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet. Chilean President Gabriel Boric made the announcement Wednesday ahead of the 50th anniversary of the U.S.-backed coup that overthrew democratically elected President Salvador Allende on September 11, 1973. Survivors of the Pinochet regime have long demanded justice.

Juana Andreani: “We had the hope that they were alive. But as years went by, we realized they weren’t. At least they should tell us what happened to them, what was done to them. That is the worst part of these 50 years.”

