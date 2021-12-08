Chile Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Chile has legalized same-sex marriage after years of organizing and political pressure. The legislation also recognizes adoption and other parental rights of same-sex couples and full spousal benefits. This is Senator Álvaro Elizalde of Chile’s Socialist Party.

Sen. Álvaro Elizalde: “I believe that this is a historic and relevant day. This victory is the result of years of struggle, fight and efforts which aimed to not only modify the law but also change the culture.”

The historic vote came as Chileans prepare to cast ballots in a presidential run-off on December 19. The race pits progressive former student activist Gabriel Boric against far-right José Antonio Kast, who has opposed LGBTQ rights during his time as a lawmaker.

