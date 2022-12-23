Chile to Open Embassy in Israeli-Occupied Palestinian Territories

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The Chilean government has announced plans to open an embassy in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. Chile’s President Gabriel Boric made the announcement Wednesday during a ceremony in the capital Santiago hosted by the Palestinian community.

President Gabriel Boric: “We’re going to upgrade Chile’s official representation in Palestine, from the chargé d’affaires we have today to an embassy we will open during our term, to give the representation it deserves and demand that international rights simply be respected.”

Over 300,000 Palestinians are estimated to be living in Chile, many with roots in the occupied West Bank and Bethlehem.

