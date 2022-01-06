Chilean Constitutional Assembly Elects New President

Maria Elisa Quinteros

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Chile, members of the constitutional assembly have elected epidemiologist María Elisa Quinteros as its new president. The assembly is tasked with writing Chile’s new constitution, which will replace the current document created under the U.S.-backed dictator Augusto Pinochet. Quinteros spoke after the vote.

María Elisa Quinteros: “Thank you with all my heart. I hope we can guide this process with wisdom, understanding and strength, that we can unite every sector in favor of what we need for the country, for the peoples of Chile. Unity, transformation, peace and justice.”

Incoming Chilean President Gabriel Boric welcomed the news and said he looked forward to collaborating on his nation’s new constitution. It is expected to include major reforms addressing social and economic inequalities, the environment and Indigenous rights.

Read more news here on Havana Times.