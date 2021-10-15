Chilean Lawmakers Move to Impeach President Piñera

…over Pandora Papers Revelations

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Chile, opposition lawmakers have launched impeachment proceedings against President Sebastián Piñera over possible irregularities in the 2010 sale of a mining company that is partially owned by Piñera’s children. The revelations emerged in the Pandora Papers leak, detailing how the company — named Dominga — was sold for $138 million to an offshore firm run by a Chilean businessman and a close friend of Piñera’s.

Chile’s public prosecutor last week announced a probe into the sale, citing possible tax and bribery-related violations. One lawmaker said, “Chile does not deserve to have a president like Piñera.”

Read more news here on Havana Times.