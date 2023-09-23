China May Soon be Training Ortega’s Police in Nicaragua

Daniel Ortega’s in-law Francisco Diaz, head of the Nicaraguan police, with the Chinese Minister of Public Security.

Rosario Murillo said her and her husband’s government is grateful to be on the geopolitical map of sanctioned countries.

By 100% Noticias

HAVANA TIMES – On September 21, Nicaragua’s all-powerful first lady and vice president Rosario Murillo shared news of the meeting to “interchange experiences,” that Police Chief Francisco Diaz held with Wan Xiaohong, China’s Minister of Public Security.

“We feel happy and proud of these encounters,” stated Murillo, referring to the bilateral meeting where they addressed a number of topics related to Public Security.

“In the meetings held by Chief Francisco Díaz, greater exchanges of experiences, and further knowledge about the good practices of our successful police security model, putting people, families and communities first, was discussed,” said Murillo.

A Police press release disseminated on September 21 added that they discussed the possibility of “establishing cooperation and collaboration agreements between the two countries, for the training of Nicaraguan police personnel in matters of citizen security.”

Among other topics, they discussed crime prevention and investigation, plus the provision of police techniques and technologies to combat organized crime, international drug trafficking, cybercrimes, and terrorism.

Murillo announced that Nicaragua has invited the participants of the Global Public Security Cooperation Forum, recently held in Lianyungang, People’s Republic of China, to come visit, with the purpose of “getting to know each other better,” “having more exchange,” and ” continuimg to work together for a safe world.”

Nicaragua on the map of sanctioned countries

Rosario Murillo expressed gratitude that Nicaragua was included on a geopolitical map of some thirty sanctioned countries that Venezuela presented, as a way of denouncing the impositions of the United States and other powerful nations.

She added that Foreign Minister Denis Moncada will represent the Sandinista regime during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

“[Nicaragua] is also participating in a special event to launch the geopolitical map of the aggression of imperialism and the empires against the countries, governments, honorable people who refuse, won’t accept, being subordinated, because we don’t accept being subordinates of any empire,” Murillo emphasized.

For his part, Foreign Minister Denis Moncada stated: “the imposition of unilateral coercive measures is being utilized by the imperialist and neocolonial powers of the west as an instrument of aggression against nations that defend their sovereignty.”

Read more from Nicaragua here on Havana Times