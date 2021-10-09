Civic Marches in Cuba Moved Up to November 15th

One of the protests that took place on July 11th. Photo: Ismael Francisco) AP

HAVANA TIMES – After the government suddenly announced military exercises for November 18, 19 and 20, Archipelago, the group that has promoted the civic marches scheduled for November 20, advanced the date to the 15th.

This Thursday the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces announced that President Miguel Díaz-Canel declared November 20th National Defense Day, coinciding with the day on which the marches against violence were already planned. The civic actions will also call for the release of political prisoners.

For this reason, the group changed the date and submitted a formal request addressed to Esteban Lazo, president of the National Assembly.

On the 15th, the country is also scheduled to open to tourism and the restoration of normalcy after almost two years of pandemic.

The requests to march began on September 21 in Havana. They then extended to Pinar del Río, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Nuevitas (Camagüey), Las Tunas, Holguín and Guantánamo; the Santiago de Cuba authorities have prevented the activists there from submitting the applications.

