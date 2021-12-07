Civil Rights Office’s Warnings Over Haiti Deportations Went Ignored by DHS and ICE

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Internal documents have revealed the Homeland Security Department’s civil rights office in late August advised immigration and border enforcement officials not to mass deport Haitian asylum seekers, warning the expulsions could be a violation of U.S. civil and human rights obligations.

That’s according to BuzzFeed, which reports the civil rights officers were ultimately ignored. Since September, advocates estimate the Biden administration has deported some 9,200 Haitians—setting off condemnation from even UN human rights officials.

