Claudia Sheinbaum Inaugurated as Mexico’s First Female President

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Claudia Sheinbaum was sworn in as Mexico’s first female president Tuesday, pledging her six-year term will be a “time for transformation.” Sheinbaum has vowed to strengthen women’s rights in Mexico, which has one of the highest rates of femicides; to expand access to public healthcare and education; and other social reforms that have been bolstered by the ruling Morena party. Sheinbaum received the baton of power from Indigenous and Afro-Mexican women, who joined Sheinbaum on stage as she addressed thousands of supporters gathered in Mexico City’s Zócalo Square.

President Claudia Sheinbaum: “I am certain that power is honesty and humility, that our thinking is Mexican humanism, that our nation and people are great. And I am certain we are the only option that represents well-being and progress with justice.”

